Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,691,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,104 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 9.37% of Everbridge worth $248,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 5,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,682. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

