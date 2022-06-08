Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

