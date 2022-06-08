Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,057,000 after purchasing an additional 111,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after acquiring an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857 shares of company stock valued at $188,899 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

