Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 71,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,645. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,966 shares of company stock valued at $71,809 over the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

