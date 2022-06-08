Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,794 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.59% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $33,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,536,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 410,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.