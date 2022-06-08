Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$55.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

EIF stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 80,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,188. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.79 and a 52 week high of C$48.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 4.0448915 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

