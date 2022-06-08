ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.93 Million

Brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will announce $329.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.70 million and the lowest is $329.20 million. ExlService posted sales of $275.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService has a 1-year low of $102.94 and a 1-year high of $154.98.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ExlService by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 273,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

