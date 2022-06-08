Exponent, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Exponent has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. Exponent has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Exponent by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

