Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.20. Exscientia shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 1,718 shares trading hands.

EXAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.