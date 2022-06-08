Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 7,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 49,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

