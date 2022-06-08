Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) were up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 445,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,321,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

