FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.55.
FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
