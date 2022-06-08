Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,721,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,122,000 after buying an additional 97,493 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after buying an additional 750,056 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 899,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,675,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

