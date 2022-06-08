Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.