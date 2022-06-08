First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

FFIN opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $223,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares in the company, valued at $36,353,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $734,585. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

