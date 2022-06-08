First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

FGBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. 65,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,787. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $287.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

