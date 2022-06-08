First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

FNLIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.