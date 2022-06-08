FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 65,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 83,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,486,000 after buying an additional 203,367 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,614,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,397,000 after buying an additional 171,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,450,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,627,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 101,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter.

