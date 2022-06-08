FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Up 0.4%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $64.96. 13,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 28,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

