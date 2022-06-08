Flux (FLUX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.51 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Flux has a total market cap of $151.47 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 235,666,167 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

