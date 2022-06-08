Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $18.75 million. Foghorn Therapeutics posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,035.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.53 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHTX stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.99. 123,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $621.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.09.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

