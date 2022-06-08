Forager Australian Shares Fund (ASX:FOR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Forager Australian Shares Fund (ASX:FOR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Forager Australian Shares Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

About Forager Australian Shares Fund (Get Rating)

Forager Australian Shares Fund is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the value stocks of the companies. The fund also invests in property trusts and hybrids aiming to provide capital growth and some distributions.

