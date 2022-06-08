Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. 689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 963,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $783,000.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

