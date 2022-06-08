Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.26) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

FOJCY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 5,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,833. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%.

About Fortum Oyj (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.