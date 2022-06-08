Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $33.90 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00192199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00420706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,497,192,622 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.