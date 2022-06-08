Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.15.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.63.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.