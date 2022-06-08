Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 172,235 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.89. 310,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,102,780. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.