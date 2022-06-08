Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,287.43

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,287.43 ($16.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,214 ($15.21). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,224 ($15.34), with a volume of 24,011 shares trading hands.

FDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,918 ($36.57).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,416.82. The firm has a market cap of £483.33 million and a PE ratio of 34.29.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.84), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($260,608.92).

Frontier Developments Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.