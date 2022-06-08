Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.
FUTU opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. Futu has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $181.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.82.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Futu from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
