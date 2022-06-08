G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

