Gatechain Token (GT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gatechain Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,326.95 or 1.00017996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatechain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatechain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gatechain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gatechain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gatechain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.