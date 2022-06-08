Gatechain Token (GT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

