GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.13

Shares of GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 209388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The company has a market cap of C$403.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.29.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of GCM Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$139,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$659,520. In the last three months, insiders bought 161,440 shares of company stock worth $764,675.

GCM Mining Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

