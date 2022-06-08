Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 8,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,251,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.89%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 95,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 151,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

