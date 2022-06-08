General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,036,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $235.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.62.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.