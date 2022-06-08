General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,705 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.81% of General Mills worth $327,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

