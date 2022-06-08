Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNCA. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,546,108 shares of company stock worth $791,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

