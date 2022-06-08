Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($67.56).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.39) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Genus alerts:

Shares of LON GNS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,606 ($32.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,795. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 2,186 ($27.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($79.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,625.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,515.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.