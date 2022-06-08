George Goodwin Sells 12,586 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $544,327.94.

On Thursday, April 21st, George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50.

On Thursday, March 17th, George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $586,776.08.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 431,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 186.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.