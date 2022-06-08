GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $10.82

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.50. GH Research shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 734 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

The firm has a market cap of $549.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

