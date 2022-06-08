GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $10.82

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.50. GH Research shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 734 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.
The firm has a market cap of $549.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
