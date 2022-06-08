Gitcoin (GTC) Price Tops $3.14 on Exchanges

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $44.60 million and $36.43 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00010371 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

