GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 88.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

