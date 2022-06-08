GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million.GitLab also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.93)-$(0.89) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of GTLB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 58,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,001. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

