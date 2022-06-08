GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million.GitLab also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.93)-$(0.89) EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.60.
Shares of GTLB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 58,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,001. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.