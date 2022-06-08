Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

