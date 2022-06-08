Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) vs. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Global-e Online alerts:

This table compares Global-e Online and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -46.02% -0.18% -0.16% Benefitfocus -12.48% N/A -3.36%

This table compares Global-e Online and Benefitfocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 12.09 -$74.93 million ($0.94) -22.18 Benefitfocus $263.10 million 1.26 -$32.17 million ($1.17) -8.35

Benefitfocus has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global-e Online and Benefitfocus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 Benefitfocus 0 1 0 0 2.00

Global-e Online currently has a consensus price target of $41.89, suggesting a potential upside of 100.91%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.