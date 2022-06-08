GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.45. 269,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 714,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.29 million and a P/E ratio of -411.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.87.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

