Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

GFI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 7,479,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

