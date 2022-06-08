Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 95,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,025,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,176,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

