Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Up 16.2%

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. Approximately 99,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 55,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.92 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.73.

Get Graphite One alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,500.

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.