GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 3,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

